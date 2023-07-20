Rise and Phight: 7/20/2023

The news about Andrew Painter was the precursor to a pretty disappointing evening for the Phillies. Losing the game was tough enough, but losing your top prospect is just icing on the poop cake.
Painter isn’t projected to pitch until 2025, but for me, that’s pretty conservative. Every surgery, should the kid need it, comes with a different rehab, but that timeline just feels extreme. Wouldn’t be surprising to see him get some minor league innings at the end of 2024 with maybe an Arizona Fall League appearance or two on tap.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Every day that Bryce Harper isn’t at first base is another day where some intrigue is added to the trade deadline.
- Like Wash said, playing first base is incredibly hard.
- They’ll know by the trade deadline if Harper can play first or not, which will direct their moves.
MLB news:
- Looks like Rob Manfred will get his wish and stay as commissioner once the vote is taken next week.
- The A’s and Orioles have begun the trading season, Shintaro Fujinami being the subject of this deal.
