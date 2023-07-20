Rise and Phight: 7/20/2023

The news about Andrew Painter was the precursor to a pretty disappointing evening for the Phillies. Losing the game was tough enough, but losing your top prospect is just icing on the poop cake.

Painter isn’t projected to pitch until 2025, but for me, that’s pretty conservative. Every surgery, should the kid need it, comes with a different rehab, but that timeline just feels extreme. Wouldn’t be surprising to see him get some minor league innings at the end of 2024 with maybe an Arizona Fall League appearance or two on tap.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: