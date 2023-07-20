Burne the tape - Brewers 4, Phillies 0

Aside from one major mistake, Taijuan Walker gave the Phillies another serviceable outing.

But the offense could get nothing going against Brewers’ starter, Corbin Burnes, who dominated the lineup to the tune of 10 Ks over eight innings while scattering five measly baserunners on two hits (Nick Castellanos and Bryson Stott), one walk (Kyle Schwarber), a hit-by-pitch (Castellanos), and a wild pitch (Brandon Marsh).

Most of the Brewers’ damage was inflicted by leadoff man and former MVP, Christian Yelich, who finished a triple shy of the cycle in four trips to the plate with three RBI.

Christian Yelich and the Brewers could run away with the NL Central at some point pic.twitter.com/XLIB7TzyPK — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 20, 2023

The Brewers’ seven and eight-hole hitters, Andruw Monasterio and Brice Turang, reached base four times to turn the lineup over for Yelich and two-hole hitter William Contreras, who collected the other RBI on a two-out single in the seventh inning off Andrew Vasquez.

Burnes lost his perfect game and no-hitter in the bottom of the fourth via a walk issued to Schwarber and a single by Castellanos. In between, Trea Turner grounded into a double play, meaning the Phillies never had more than one man on base at any time during the afternoon and only had two runners advance to second on a fielder’s choice and defensive indifference respectively.

In the bottom frames of the eighth and ninth innings, the Phillies got their leadoff man aboard and couldn’t capitalize. They struck out six times over those final seven at bats (the final tally was a merciful 13), as Marsh beat out a strike-three wild pitch by Burnes to begin the eighth.

Disappointing home series loss after winning game one and having chances in game two. They were DOA against Burnes today.

Weekend road trip to Cleveland kicks off tomorrow night as Ranger Suarez opposes Guardians’ phenom, Gavin Williams.