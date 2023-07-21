 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 7/21/2023

By Ethan Witte
Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Those kinds of games that the Phillies lost yesterday, you just move on. Corbin Burnes was absolutely in the zone yesterday and there wasn’t much the Phillies were going to do to stop him. Like John Kruk said on the broadcast, you tip your cap and move on to the next one.

On to the links.

