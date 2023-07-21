Rise and Phight: 7/21/2023

Those kinds of games that the Phillies lost yesterday, you just move on. Corbin Burnes was absolutely in the zone yesterday and there wasn’t much the Phillies were going to do to stop him. Like John Kruk said on the broadcast, you tip your cap and move on to the next one.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- This whole hubbub about Bryce Harper’s at bat against Hoby Milner is a waste of time, but Rob Thomson still had to talk about it.
- The team is looking to add some depth to their rotation this trade season.
MLB news:
- Hey! How about a new All-Star logo to start your day off? You could have given me the choice of 15 teams and I never would have guessed Texas was the next host city.
- Looks like Michael Lorenzen....excuse me, ALL-STAR Michael Lorenzen...is getting some serious trade interest.
- Jarred Kelenic needs to use something else to break a water cooler, not his foot. Lesson learned, young man.
