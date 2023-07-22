 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 7/22/2023

A jolt is needed

By Ethan Witte
If ever there was a team that needed some kind of jolt, it would be the Phillies. It’s only been three games so far, but the offense looks lethargic right now. They look like they need a little bit of something to get energy back into the locker room.

On to the links.

