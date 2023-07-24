 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 7/24/2023

The biggest Phillies-Orioles series in 40 years?

By Ethan Witte
I’m trying to remember the last time the Phillies and Orioles played a series that was as meaningful as this one promises to be. Baltimore comes to Philadelphia flying high after taking three of four in Tampa Bay and putting a bit of space between them and the Rays. The Phillies had a pretty crappy weekend in Cleveland and are looking to regain their footing. It’s going to be a solid series to watch.

