Rise and Phight: 7/24/2023

I’m trying to remember the last time the Phillies and Orioles played a series that was as meaningful as this one promises to be. Baltimore comes to Philadelphia flying high after taking three of four in Tampa Bay and putting a bit of space between them and the Rays. The Phillies had a pretty crappy weekend in Cleveland and are looking to regain their footing. It’s going to be a solid series to watch.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- It’s decision week for the organization and Noah Song. Here’s a look at his progress through these last few weeks.
- Bryce Harper, from most accounts, has passed his first test as a first baseman. It was a good weekend for him.
- Lots of nuggets in here, including a note about the Phillies looking specifically at Tommy Pham.
MLB news:
- You want rumors? We got rumors. The Giants are looking at Justin Verlander, the Phillies want an outfielder, it’s all here.
- Aaron Judge was seen taking live batting practice this weekend, welcome news for the Yankees.
- Speaking of hulking sluggers getting healthier, Yordan Alvarez seems to be headed out for a rehab assignment.
Loading comments...