A much needed Bohment: Phillies 4, Orioles 3

Entering Tuesday night, the Phillies were losers of five of their last six ballgames. Averaging just three runs scored per contest, things were not exactly looking up, ahead of their battle with old friend Kyle Gibson.

Taijuan Walker took the bump opposite of Gibson, looking for what could be his team leading 12th win of the season. Unfortunately for Walker, the Phillies offense had different plans.

The former New York Met was unstable in the first two innings, allowing five base runners, but just the one run.

An Austin Hays RBI double opened up the scoring, not to be outdone by an Adam Frazier RBI double an inning later.

Down 2-0, the bottom of the Phillies lineup responded thanks to a trio of hits from Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, and Johan Rojas.

Fast forwarding to the bottom of the sixth inning where we saw our first sign of real fireworks from the Phillies offense. Bryce Harper launched his fifth home run of the season to tie things up.

Oh and this happened.

After Bryce Harper homered to tie the game, a man wearing a UCLA shirt began yelling at the entire Phillies dugout and appeared to challenge them to a fight. He was escorted out and flipped off the crowd with the double bird.



It's 2-2 in the 7th. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) July 26, 2023

It didn’t take long for the Phillies to relinquish the momentum and allow the Orioles to take the lead. Matt Strahm entered and allowed a solo shot to LHH Ryan O’Hearn.

Yunior Marte mopped things up for one and 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing just one base runner while striking out Colton Cowser.

With one last chance in the bottom of the ninth, Trea Turner led things off with a three pitch groundout to short. Bryce Harper managed to get aboard with a base hit, for his second straight multi-hit game.

Nick Castellanos followed that up with a three pitch strikeout. However, no need to fear, because Bryson Stott is HERE!

With things all tied up, J.T. Realmuto hustled out an infield single (thanks Jorge Mateo) and extended the inning for Alec Bohm. Bohmer came through.

Phillies 4, Orioles 3. Alec Bohm's walk-off single wins it. Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott and J.T. Realmuto with big hits to win it. pic.twitter.com/rIOzL6XYOC — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) July 26, 2023

A much needed victory for the Phillies ahead of the series finale. Ranger Suarez will take the bump Wednesday night with a 6:05pm first pitch.

I’ll leave you with this: