The Caveman Game: Phillies 6, Orioles 4

With a potential third straight series loss hanging in the balance, the Phillies needed to bring their best against the AL East leading Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.

Ranger Suarez drew the start ahead of the series rubber match, and was solid as usual. The first two innings were scoreless as Suarez and Kyle Bradish worked quickly through the top of each team’s orders.

The Phillies southpaw ran in to trouble during his third inning of work. After allowing a pair of singles, Suarez allowed a three-run home run to star catcher Adley Rutschman, his fourteenth bomb of the season.

It didn’t take long for the Phils offense to respond, as Jake Cave doubled home Brandon Marsh in the bottom half of the third. A couple of plays later, Nick Castellanos added an RBI single to pull the Phillies within a run.

They’re not so good at the whole getting leads early thing.

The Phillies have scored first once in the last 14 games. — Destiny Lugardo (@destiny_lugardo) July 26, 2023

The Fightins continues their offensive resurgence with a two RBI double by J.T. Realmuto in the bottom of the fourth frame.

WAY TO GO, JT!



PHILLIES TAKE THE LEAD FOR THE FIRST TIME TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/RsZ2JDRIW4 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 26, 2023

The play of the game came in the top of the sixth inning when Jake Cave made this incredible catch to prevent a run from scoring.

The Caveman



pic.twitter.com/CSZtn2Hgyo — The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) July 26, 2023

Despite Cave’s best efforts, it didn’t take long for the Orioles to tie things back up, as an Austin Hays RBI single brought home James McCann in the seventh.

Seranthony Dominguez finally returned from his IL stint and was effective, although he did allow the game tying hit.

Edmundo Sosa decided to join in on the fun with a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh to take back the lead. A Bryce Harper RBI single later and the Phils had a two run lead, which proved to be plenty.

Craig Kimbrel and Gregory Soto worked quickly to eliminate the final six outs. Phillies win it 6-4 and take the series from the best team in the American League.

A terrific night all around for the Phils, especially the pitching staff, besides one bad pitch to Rutschman.

Suarez: 6 IP, 7 H, 4R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Dominguez (W, 2-2): 1 IP 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Kimbrel (H,4): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Soto (S, 2): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Next up, a three game series in Pittsburgh.