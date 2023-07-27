Rise and Phight: 7/27/2023

We’re inching ever closer to the MLB trade deadline on August 1st at 6 pm. For those who haven’t peaked at a calendar lately, that’s this Tuesday. But with the way the market is shaping up, it’s hard to foresee much activity before Monday or Tuesday.
A Shohei Ohtani trade feels unlikely, but it’s also the thing that is almost certainly holding up the trade market. With Angels owner Arte Moreno’s indecisiveness, Anaheim’s recent winning ways, and a report in the links below, it doesn’t look like Ohtani is going anywhere.
Other possible sellers like the Cubs have suddenly found themselves within reasonable striking distance of a postseason spot and may wait until the very last minute to make a decision one way or another.
A flurry of moves will always happen before the clock hits 6 on Tuesday. But we may be in for a photo finish this year.
On to the links!
Phillies links:
- Trea Turner was out of the lineup yesterday. When he returns, will he still be batting second?
- The Phillies Big 5 hitters are struggling in different ways. Kevin Long gives his opinions on how to help fix it.
- A Rhys Hoskins return this season is still doubtful, but Rob Thomson says he’s ahead of schedule.
MLB links:
- According to SI’s Tom Verducci, Shohei Ohtani has been taken off the trade market.
- Ahmed Rosario has been traded from the Guardians to the Dodgers as reported by Jeff Pasaan and Jesse Rogers of ESPN.
- The Marlins and Twins have agreed to swap a pair of relievers in Dylan Floro and Jorge Lopez.
- Rob Manfred’s reign of terror has been extended through at least 2028.
Loading comments...