Rise and Phight: 7/27/2023

We’re inching ever closer to the MLB trade deadline on August 1st at 6 pm. For those who haven’t peaked at a calendar lately, that’s this Tuesday. But with the way the market is shaping up, it’s hard to foresee much activity before Monday or Tuesday.

A Shohei Ohtani trade feels unlikely, but it’s also the thing that is almost certainly holding up the trade market. With Angels owner Arte Moreno’s indecisiveness, Anaheim’s recent winning ways, and a report in the links below, it doesn’t look like Ohtani is going anywhere.

Other possible sellers like the Cubs have suddenly found themselves within reasonable striking distance of a postseason spot and may wait until the very last minute to make a decision one way or another.

A flurry of moves will always happen before the clock hits 6 on Tuesday. But we may be in for a photo finish this year.

