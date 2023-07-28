 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 7/28/2023

Another arm from the Tigers, perhaps?

By Ethan Witte
By this time next week, the Phillies will have some new players on their team. The rumor mill is getting all hot and bothered, and the name that was the focus of yesterday’s desires was Eduardo Rodriguez.

It makes some sense. If the team is finding that the prices for bats is a little too exorbitant for their tastes, it would make sense to strengthen the pitching staff and Rodriguez would certainly do that. The issue is his contract, which he can opt out of after the season. No team is going to give up a ton of value for a player that would likely bolt after the season unless they had assurances he would stay. Rodriguez will most likely opt out, so he’s basically a rental. It will shape his market to a point.

