Rise and Phight: 7/29/2023

Late links are better than no links, amiright?
Too bad there aren’t any real trade rumors about the Phillies floating around. That fake one yesterday about Luis Robert wasn’t very funny.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Looks like Rhys Hoskins is progressing well and perhaps maybe even ahead of schedule. Good news.
- This sounds like something my dad would say to me. The Phillies being in this many close games “build character.”
- The Brandon Marsh trade has been a very good one for the Phillies.
MLB news:
- The Dodgers made another move yesterday, bringing in Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly to help a pitching staff that could use it.
- Chicago wasn’t done, sending Kendall Graveman to the Astros for catcher Korey Lee.
- More rumors for your day with the Mets looking like a sell off is coming while the Mariners are dangling pitching on a starved market.
