 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 7/29/2023

The late edition

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Late links are better than no links, amiright?

Too bad there aren’t any real trade rumors about the Phillies floating around. That fake one yesterday about Luis Robert wasn’t very funny.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...