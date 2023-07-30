 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 7/30/2023

I guess the trade deadline won’t be a shocker after all

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Washington Nationals v New York Mets Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

And you thought the trade deadline would be uneventful.

The Mets kept selling, sending Max Scherzer to the Rangers yesterday and beginning what might be a short term teardown. I’ll admit that I never thought Steve Cohen would actually give the go-ahead to do it, but it does show he’ll listen to his baseball people when it’s warranted.

You just love to see it.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...