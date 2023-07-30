Rise and Phight: 7/30/2023

And you thought the trade deadline would be uneventful.
The Mets kept selling, sending Max Scherzer to the Rangers yesterday and beginning what might be a short term teardown. I’ll admit that I never thought Steve Cohen would actually give the go-ahead to do it, but it does show he’ll listen to his baseball people when it’s warranted.
You just love to see it.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- For the Phillies, they’re looking around at the trades being made and wondering about the cost of doing business.
- You may have noticed, but Trea Turner was dropped to seventh in the lineup yesterday. Rob Thomson explained why.
MLB news:
- I know that we’re all in awe of what Shohei Ohtani is doing this year, but Ronald Acuna is just as awesome.
- The Mariners are in a weird purgatory where they can still compete this year, but can also showcase players for next year and beyond.
- I feel bad for Orioles fans, man. They really should be going for it hard this year, but not so sure they will.
