Rise and Phight: 7/31/2023

What was your favorite part about yesterday’s loss? Was the amazing double play in the tenth inning that squandered any hope the team had of making a comeback? Was it the fact that Cristopher Sanchez was removed from a no-hitter (though we did find out he had stomach issues)? Was it Seranthony Dominguez continuing to look like a shell of his 2022 self?

It was a brutal loss that had many different avenues to it, but it is just one loss. This series against the Marlins is going to be huge, so best to just forget it and move forward.

On to the links.

