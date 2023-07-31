Rise and Phight: 7/31/2023

What was your favorite part about yesterday’s loss? Was the amazing double play in the tenth inning that squandered any hope the team had of making a comeback? Was it the fact that Cristopher Sanchez was removed from a no-hitter (though we did find out he had stomach issues)? Was it Seranthony Dominguez continuing to look like a shell of his 2022 self?
It was a brutal loss that had many different avenues to it, but it is just one loss. This series against the Marlins is going to be huge, so best to just forget it and move forward.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The Phillies are going to be buyers over the next few days and that, folks, is pretty neat.
- No matter who you talk to - Rob Thomson or Turner himself - everyone is still puzzled by Trea Turner’s season.
- This weekend and its brutal losses are shaping how the club approaches the coming deadline.
MLB news:
- The Mets are selling as evidenced by the Max Scherzer trade, but if you think Justin Verlander will come cheaply, try again, buster.
- Speaking of trades, the Cardinals are selling off assets, sending Jordan Montgomery to the Rangers and Jordan Hicks to the Blue Jays.
- Good gravy, imagine if these trades actually got across the finish lines.
- I found this to be a fascinating piece about MRIs, something that we laypeople have to jump through hoops for, but athletes can get at the drop of a hat.
