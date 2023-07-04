 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 7/4/2023

Happy Independence Day!

By Ethan Witte
I find it funny that anyone would complain about already being out of the division race by Independence Day. The Braves are going to win the division, which is fine. The Phillies showed last year that getting into the playoffs is all that really matters, the necessity to get on a hot streak being the great equalizer during October. But I have seen a few grumbles about already playing for a wild card spot.

Strange.

The Braves are a great, great team, probably the best in baseball right now. But they were really good last year and someone remind me who beat them in the playoffs?

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

