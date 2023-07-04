Rise and Phight: 7/4/2023

I find it funny that anyone would complain about already being out of the division race by Independence Day. The Braves are going to win the division, which is fine. The Phillies showed last year that getting into the playoffs is all that really matters, the necessity to get on a hot streak being the great equalizer during October. But I have seen a few grumbles about already playing for a wild card spot.
Strange.
The Braves are a great, great team, probably the best in baseball right now. But they were really good last year and someone remind me who beat them in the playoffs?
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Nick Castellanos is much more comfortable this season, comforted by his family and his All-Star bid.
- Zach Eflin is starting today against his friend Aaron Nola. He never really wanted to leave Philadelphia.
- Craig Kimbrel is the National League reliever of the month for June.
MLB news:
- Fernando Tatis, Jr. should have made the All-Star game. The fact that he didn’t could be a message sent by his peers.
- Clayton Kershaw is headed to the injured list with shoulder soreness, meaning he’ll likely miss his time in Seattle as well.
- The Mets made a trade to acquire Chris Flexen and Trevor Gott, but apparently they only got Gott as they’ve already DFA’ed Flexen.
