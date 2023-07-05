Rise and Phight: 7/5/2023

On a scale of 1-5, 1 being very little, 5 being very confident, where do you fall when it comes to Aaron Nola’s ability to replicate yesterday’s success through at least his next start?

We’re probably placing too much importance on just one pitcher, thinking that having the good Aaron Nola is the key to the season, but yesterday’s news about Andrew Painter may have upped the importance about Nola anyway, both this season and beyond. Maybe the team would have been slightly more inclined to let Nola leave after the season if Painter were healthy this year, maybe not. Now, with Painter needing to take a little bit of a pause, the importance of Nola getting and staying on track this season does get ratcheted up a bit.

They really just need him to pitch well from now on.

On to the links.

