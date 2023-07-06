Rise and Phight: 7/6/2023

In a season with lots of ups and downs, I think we all need to appreciate this moment in time where the Phillies have taken a series from the current best home team in the game. Too often, we treat the MLB season like the NFL season, living and dying on each game rather than realizing how long the baseball season actually is. Winning these kinds of games is huge for the team right now as it keeps them in line with the other around them. In the grand scheme of the year, we can recognize that the Rays aren’t playing particularly well right now while the Phillies have been on a five week heater. That’s what’s so great about baseball though. A team can get hot and roll over everyone even if, on paper, it shouldn’t be like that.

