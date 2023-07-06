Rise and Phight: 7/6/2023

In a season with lots of ups and downs, I think we all need to appreciate this moment in time where the Phillies have taken a series from the current best home team in the game. Too often, we treat the MLB season like the NFL season, living and dying on each game rather than realizing how long the baseball season actually is. Winning these kinds of games is huge for the team right now as it keeps them in line with the other around them. In the grand scheme of the year, we can recognize that the Rays aren’t playing particularly well right now while the Phillies have been on a five week heater. That’s what’s so great about baseball though. A team can get hot and roll over everyone even if, on paper, it shouldn’t be like that.
Phillies news:
- Exhale, everyone. Andrew Painter was back on a mound yesterday after a small setback the day before.
- The team had some All-Star snubs, snubs that were rather deserved. They can make up for in the second half.
- The Phillies have a newfound fame this season thanks to the World Series run. Now, they’re recognized at Wawa!
- Bryson Stott: major league pest. I kind of like it.
MLB news:
- The Yankees’ reliever Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the remainder of the season under the domestic violence policy.
- MLB is unveiling a new “virtual ballpark” this weekend, which is something I guess the kids like.
- Zack Greinke is injured, which is bad for baseball since he’s really cool.
