Rise and Phight: 7/7/2023

There is always something about this team going to Miami that will scare me. I know it’s completely subjective, but it feels like they never play well there, they always drop important games while in the stadium and you always feel worse about them when they leave. This weekend is somewhat important now that the Marlins are playing rather well and are direct competitors for a wild card spot. We’ll have to see how the suddenly hot road Phillies team plays heading into the break.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

Well this is certainly a take. The biggest issue is that the author is forgetting that when the team traded Cliff Lee, it’s because they didn’t want to pay both Lee and Roy Halladay.

Bryson Stott is getting his swing just where he wants it while also simultaneously keeping all his teeth.

MLB news: