Rise and Phight: 7/7/2023

Miami, oh how I loathe thee...

By Ethan Witte
There is always something about this team going to Miami that will scare me. I know it’s completely subjective, but it feels like they never play well there, they always drop important games while in the stadium and you always feel worse about them when they leave. This weekend is somewhat important now that the Marlins are playing rather well and are direct competitors for a wild card spot. We’ll have to see how the suddenly hot road Phillies team plays heading into the break.

