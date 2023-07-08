The Streak is over: Marlins 5, Phillies 3

The Philadelphia Phillies lost their first game on the road since June 12th to the Miami Marlins by a final score of 5-3. After an exhilarating win last night, the Phillies and starter Ranger Suárez looked off in multiple facets of the game and the Marlins took advantage. But the biggest concern for Philadelphia will be the status of Bryce Harper who was hit by a pitch in the surgically repaired right elbow in the third inning and did not return after being thrown out on a baserunning blunder. The following update was given to reporters after the game:

Bryce Harper says he’s fine. The elbow is sore. The exit was precautionary. X-rays were negative.



The All-Star break begins Monday and the Phillies face Jesus Luzardo Sunday, who’s held lefties to a .185 batting average. Neither Harper nor Thomson was sure if he’d play tmw. — Corey Seidman (@CSeidmanNBCS) July 8, 2023

Early back and forth

The Phillies got out to a lead early with a home run from Trea Turner in the first, his first HR at Miami’s LoanDepot Park since launching five in the World Baseball Classic back in March.

Some could say that Trea Turner knows a thing or two about hitting home runs in this ballpark #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/C0t1Y9DwbR — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 8, 2023

The lead was short lived however, as Suárez surrendered three runs in the bottom of the first, starting with a home run to Jorge Soler. Suárez then allowed a single and a walk before striking out Jean Segura to get to two outs. But another walk to Jon Berti preceded a single the opposite way by Dane Meyers that drove in two more and gave Miami the lead before Myers was thrown out stealing to end the inning.

Philadelphia answered back in the top of the second with a pair of singles from Alec Bohm and Edmundo Sosa to set up a run scoring double by last night’s hero Cristian Pache that just missed being a home run. Nevertheless, it made the score 3-2 before a Kyle Schwarber groundout tied the game at 3-3. The play was reviewed, and Schwarber appeared to be safe but the call of out on the field stood after review. The play was close partially because it also appeared Schwarber stopped running up the line. Turner then struck out on a very high cutter that would’ve been ball four.

Uncharacteristic mistakes

Suárez never quite settled into the game, as he left after 5.2 IP and allowed 4 runs on 8 hits and 4 walks. One run was unearned from his own fielding error, the first of Suárez’ career.

Myers led off the fourth with a single before Nick Fortes flew out to Schwarber. Then Suárez missed a popped-up bunt and booted the ball to allow Garrett Hampson to reach base. Suárez then walked Bryan De La Cruz before allowing a sacrifice fly to Soler to give the Marlins a 4-3 lead, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. This was one inning after Suárez allowed a base hit threw his legs on a play the sure handed pitcher usually makes.

Another streak ends

The Phillies bullpen had entered this game with a streak of their own, riding a 26-inning scoreless streak. That ended after Yunior Marte, in a wraparound appearance, allowed a pinch-hit RBI single to Luis Arraez with runners on first and second with one out in the seventh following four straight foul balls. The run also ended a personal 5 innings scoreless streak that included ending the sixth inning in relief of Suárez from Marte.

Offense goes quiet

After Pache’s double in the second, the Phillies managed just two more hits, both singles, and four total baserunners. Marlins starter Braxton Garrett throw 52 pitches the first two innings and then was able to finish five innings before being lifted at just 78 pitches. The Miami bullpen combined for 4 shutout innings with the only hit coming in the ninth with no walks and four strikeouts.

Final game before the break

The rubber match of this first half finale series will take place tomorrow at 1:40. Aaron Nola (8-5, 4.30 ERA) will go against Jesús Luzardo (7-5, 3.32 ERA).