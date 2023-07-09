Rise and Phight: 7/9/2023

Bryce Harper had to leave the game yesterday, but it appears all is fine. That was certainly a scary issue, but it wasn’t the only good news the team got in the injury front. Turns out Andrew Painter’s elbow is actually getting better, not worse. It was pretty ominous Friday when the news broke about the initial soreness, but maybe he’s avoided anything major. We’ll just have to keep waiting and seeing.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- A great look back to the game of yesteryear, where rioters actually got an umpire’s call overturned.
- Hey, Craig Kimbrel is headed to the All-Star game with Nick Castellanos. This will be Kimbrel’s ninth appearance in the game.
- Brandon Marsh is starting to get some looks in left field as the team prepares to give itself some versatility.
MLB news:
- In case you don’t have Peacock, the Futures Game was on Saturday and the Phillies’ representatives showed out.
- If the A’s need a temporary home in between Oakland and Las Vegas, the player’s union would sure like to know the plan.
- Finally, a no-hitter from the Tigers that needed three pitchers is still a cool accomplishment.
