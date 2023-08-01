 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 8/1/2023

The day has finally arrived

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Let’s just make sure we pace ourselves today, folks. It’s going to be a long day of rumors, some involving the Phillies even!. It’s probable that whatever the Phillies do decide to do, they do it within the hour of the deadline striking. We’ll get through it all.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...