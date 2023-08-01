Rise and Phight: 8/1/2023

Let’s just make sure we pace ourselves today, folks. It’s going to be a long day of rumors, some involving the Phillies even!. It’s probable that whatever the Phillies do decide to do, they do it within the hour of the deadline striking. We’ll get through it all.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Outfielders! Outfielders! It’s what many are clamoring for, so here are (were?) five ideas for helping the Phillies.
- Ah, here we go. Let’s start pointing fingers at the man many were praising not even less than a year ago.
- They might want some pitching help, but after seeing what it took to get Max Scherzer and David Robertson, it may not be a reality.
MLB news:
- Rather than list all of the trades made yesterday, why not just put a trade tracker here you can refer to?
- Power rankings? Sure, why not throw some in right as the deadline mucks everything up.
- Justin Verlander left Houston to sign with the Mets, now he might get traded...back to Houston? Ok.
