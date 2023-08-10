 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Rise and Phight: 8/10/2023

Is there a bigger story in baseball today?

By Ethan Witte
Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The whole baseball world is talking about Michael Lorenzen and deservedly so. No-hitters are awesome and don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise.

Here though, let’s pour one out for Weston Wilson.

It’s not often that a player on the Phillies hits a home run in his first major league at bat. The last one to do it was one your favorites and mine.

When it was clear that Wilson was going to be the callup in lieu of someone like Simon Muzziotti when Brandon Marsh went down, there were some lamentations around the fanbase. That happens when a higher named prospect isn’t given his chance, but the Phillies must have known something about Wilson that he would be the one. His right handed power surely was something the team is interested in and he showed that off last night.

So, Weston Wilson - we salute you. Congratulations on your big moment as well.

On to the links.

