Folks, time to celebrate Michael Lorenzen

Well that was fun, wasn’t it?

We all love trade deadline acquisitions making good since it validates the trade almost immediately. Nevermind that whatever was given up might come back to haunt the team later on, we want to see the Phillies win now and Michael Lorenzen can help the team do that. Last night, he did so in a big way, tossing the 14th no-hitter in team history and somehow overshadowing a player’s first home run in his first major league at bat AND Nick Castellanos’s 200th home run.

To celebrate the occasion, BreakingT has created this shirt so we can all remember the night together.

