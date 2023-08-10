 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Folks, time to celebrate Michael Lorenzen

By Ethan Witte

Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Well that was fun, wasn’t it?

We all love trade deadline acquisitions making good since it validates the trade almost immediately. Nevermind that whatever was given up might come back to haunt the team later on, we want to see the Phillies win now and Michael Lorenzen can help the team do that. Last night, he did so in a big way, tossing the 14th no-hitter in team history and somehow overshadowing a player’s first home run in his first major league at bat AND Nick Castellanos’s 200th home run.

To celebrate the occasion, BreakingT has created this shirt so we can all remember the night together.

A great way to remember when Dave Dombrowski showed his genius yet again. As always, you can click here to order it and any other Phillies merchandise you deem worthy.

