 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Alert Michael Lorenzen throws 14th no-hitter in Phillies history

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 8/11/2023

Objects in mirror are closer than they appear

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t look now, but the Phillies are only 9 12 games behind the Braves for the division lead. Sure, Atlanta is the odds on favorite to not only win the division, but to also win the World Series, but the Phillies are staying at least on the periphery. It’s a combination of less than stellar play by Atlanta and the Phillies playing much better.

Listen, I’ll take it.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...