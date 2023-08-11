Rise and Phight: 8/11/2023

Don’t look now, but the Phillies are only 9 1⁄2 games behind the Braves for the division lead. Sure, Atlanta is the odds on favorite to not only win the division, but to also win the World Series, but the Phillies are staying at least on the periphery. It’s a combination of less than stellar play by Atlanta and the Phillies playing much better.
Listen, I’ll take it.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Great. Bryce Harper is having back issues again. Hopefully, it’s a brief, one day thing.
- Michael Lorenzen is a little more sore the days after his no-hitter, so he’ll get some extra rest in the coming days.
- The inside story about what I know you’re all wondering about: the Vans that Lorenzen had on the mound.
- Weston Wilson actually kind of predicted his home run the other day during the no-hitter.
MLB news:
- The Padres just giving up on games, and one of their stars admitting it, is just all kinds of delicious. That’s what’s in.
- It’s never too early to think about the free agent class this offseason, though you’ll never guess who ranks first.
