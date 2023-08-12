Rise and Phight: 8/12/2023

Another day, another multi-home run effort for the suddenly power-laden Phillies’ lineup. Everyone is feeling fine, and with a few important names expected to return from the Injured List shortly, it feels like the good times may not stop any time soon.

Phillies news

The Phillies could be getting some reinforcements from the Injured List in the next week or so with Jose Alvarado, Cristian Pache, and Brandon Marsh on the mend.

The vibes at Citizen Bank Park are great right now, and J.T. Realmuto says that the team is feeling it.

Should the Phillies keep Bryce Harper at first base long term? There’s an argument to be made for it.

Johan Rojas’ first career home run ended a notable drought for the Phillies:

Johan Rojas’ 1st career homerun in the 8th inning snaps the #Phillies' 93-game drought of homering in that inning.@TheGoodPhight pic.twitter.com/3zQEgiSl0q — schmenkman (@tgpschmenk) August 12, 2023

MLB news