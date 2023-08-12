Rise and Phight: 8/12/2023

Another day, another multi-home run effort for the suddenly power-laden Phillies’ lineup. Everyone is feeling fine, and with a few important names expected to return from the Injured List shortly, it feels like the good times may not stop any time soon.
Phillies news
- The Phillies could be getting some reinforcements from the Injured List in the next week or so with Jose Alvarado, Cristian Pache, and Brandon Marsh on the mend.
- The vibes at Citizen Bank Park are great right now, and J.T. Realmuto says that the team is feeling it.
- Should the Phillies keep Bryce Harper at first base long term? There’s an argument to be made for it.
- Johan Rojas’ first career home run ended a notable drought for the Phillies:
Johan Rojas’ 1st career homerun in the 8th inning snaps the #Phillies' 93-game drought of homering in that inning.@TheGoodPhight pic.twitter.com/3zQEgiSl0q— schmenkman (@tgpschmenk) August 12, 2023
MLB news
- The folks in Minnesota weren’t quite as excited as we were about the Phillies’ offensive outburst on Friday.
- After perhaps the dumbest suspension in Major League Baseball history, Kevin Brown was back in the booth on Friday.
