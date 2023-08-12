 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Gamethread 8/12: Twins at Phillies

It was nice to have a laugher for once.

By joe_edinger
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies are back at it against the Minnesota Twins tonight after their 13-2 blowout win last night. Bryce Harper returns to the lineup after missing one game with back spasms and Kyle Schwarber returns after exiting last night after he fouled a pitch off his foot.

Here’s the rest of the Phillies lineup:

And here’s the lineup for the Twins:

Let’s keep the good vibes rolling.

