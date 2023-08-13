Rise and Phight: 8/13/2023

Last night felt particularly painful after a spectacular week that included a no-hitter against the Nationals and a 13-2 trouncing of the Twins on Friday. But it’s all part of the game.

Someone may have tweeted this already — not sure.



But Trea Turner currently has a .700 OPS. First time it’s been at least that high since May 17. — Bob Wankel (@Bob_Wankel) August 13, 2023

Let’s get ‘em today.

Phillies News

With a clean version of “Love Sosa” available, Marsh pushed Edmundo to adopt Chief Keef’s song as his walk-up, and Sosa finally capitulated.

Paul Casella at MLB reported that when Jordan Luplow imitated Craig Kimbrel’s distinct windup the crowd at CBP “unleashed a flurry of boos.” But did they? Watching from home, it seemed most took it for the playful impression it appeared to be. Let me know in the comments what you think.

Todd Zolecki highlights Phillies’ prospects and explains how a picture Caleb Cotham took of Lorenzo’s changeup grip in 2019 improved the new Phillies’ pitching.

MLB News

While Johan Rojas apologized to position player Jordan Luplow after his first career dinger as the Phillies blew out the Twins, today the Braves tacked on eight runs against second baseman Danny Mendick to run up the score to 21-3 in a trouncing of the asthmatic Mets.

After appealing his punishment for clocking Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson, MLB reduced Cleveland Guardians’ José Ramírez’s suspension from three games to two.

Seth Lugo claims the Dodgers were signaling pitches. The Dodgers scoff at the accusation.