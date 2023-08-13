Gamethread 8/13: Twins at Phillies

At least we won’t need to assist Joey Gallo with his sudden resurgence.
Phillies lineup:
Today’s Phillies lineup vs RHP Sonny Gray— The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) August 13, 2023
Schwarber 7
Bohm 5
Harper 10
Castellanos 9
Stott 4
Turner 6
Cave 3
Stubbs 2
Rojas 8
Suárez LHP
Lineup for the Minnesota Twins:
Your #MNTwins lineup for the final game of the series against the Phillies— Twins Talk (@LetsTalk_Twins) August 13, 2023
1. Donovan Solano DH
2. Jorge Polanco 3B
3. Jordan Luplow LF
4. Ryan Jeffers C
5. Christian Vásquez 1B
6. Matt Wallner RF
7. Kyle Farmer SS
8. Michael A. Taylor CF
9. Edouard Julien 2B
Sonny Gray P
Let’s discuss.
