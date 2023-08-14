Rise and Phight: 8/14/2023

On Sunday, the Phillies looked like a team that hadn’t had a break in a while and knew that they had off the next day. It was a disappointing end to an otherwise good homestand, but hopefully they can rebound after their first scheduled off-day in over two weeks.

Here are a few links to help you pass the time while the Phillies are out of action:

Phillies news

In his last couple of starts, Taijuan Walker has looked like he could use some extra rest. Rob Thomson said that he’s going to get it.

Alec Bohm and umpire Alex MacKay disagreed on a strike call and it might have been the difference in Sunday’s game.

The Phillies shuffle the bullpen as Yunior Marte is out and Luis Ortiz is in.

MLB news