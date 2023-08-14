Rise and Phight: 8/14/2023

On Sunday, the Phillies looked like a team that hadn’t had a break in a while and knew that they had off the next day. It was a disappointing end to an otherwise good homestand, but hopefully they can rebound after their first scheduled off-day in over two weeks.
Phillies news
- In his last couple of starts, Taijuan Walker has looked like he could use some extra rest. Rob Thomson said that he’s going to get it.
- Alec Bohm and umpire Alex MacKay disagreed on a strike call and it might have been the difference in Sunday’s game.
- The Phillies shuffle the bullpen as Yunior Marte is out and Luis Ortiz is in.
MLB news
- Here’s how the folks at Twinkie Town viewed the series finale between the Phillies and Twins.
- The Phillies are headed to Toronto to face the Blue Jays. Unlike the Phillies, the Blue Jays’ offense had a good day on Sunday.
- Wander Franco is trending on social media, and it isn’t for a good reason.
