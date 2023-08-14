 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Rise and Phight: 8/14/2023

After two straight losses, the Phillies finally get a scheduled day off.

By The Smarty Jones
MLB: AUG 06 Royals at Phillies
Taijuan Walker will get some extra rest
Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Sunday, the Phillies looked like a team that hadn’t had a break in a while and knew that they had off the next day. It was a disappointing end to an otherwise good homestand, but hopefully they can rebound after their first scheduled off-day in over two weeks.

Here are a few links to help you pass the time while the Phillies are out of action:

