Rise and Phight: 8/15/2023

The Phillies had an off day yesterday and considering that none of the other major four leagues are in full season yet and the Union don’t play against Lionel Messi until tonight, it must have been a slow news day.

Well, that’s what you would think if you knew any better about how this town works. The saga of the Sixers and James Harden took another turn with Harden’s-ahem-comments about Daryl Morey. Now that it seems that the Phillies have finally found their way out of a decade in the wilderness and righted the ship within the organization, by law one of the other four major sports teams must become a circus. Well, more of a circus.

If you’re just a Phillies fan and don’t care about any of that, they’re back in action tonight against the Toronto Blue Jays.

On to the links!

