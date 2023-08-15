 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Gamethread 8/15: Phillies at Blue Jays

Back across the border.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Phillies return from their first scheduled off day in 17 days to start a quick two game series in Toronto. For more on the two teams and the Phillies’ dubious history of playing across the border, be sure to check out our own Smarty Jones’ series preview. As for tonight, the notable absence in the Blue Jays lineup is Matt Chapman who is out with a finger injury.

Here’s how the Phillies will lineup:

And here’s the lineup for the Blue Jays:

If anything goes wrong, just blame Canada.

