Gamethread 8/15: Phillies at Blue Jays

The Phillies return from their first scheduled off day in 17 days to start a quick two game series in Toronto. For more on the two teams and the Phillies’ dubious history of playing across the border, be sure to check out our own Smarty Jones’ series preview. As for tonight, the notable absence in the Blue Jays lineup is Matt Chapman who is out with a finger injury.

Here’s how the Phillies will lineup:

And here’s the lineup for the Blue Jays:

A two-game series with the Phillies begins tonight! #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/swxezfS2Tw — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 15, 2023

