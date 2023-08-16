Rise and Phight: 8/16/2023

The Phillies have a Seranthony Dominguez problem. The usually dependable righty hasn’t been himself all season, with the most recent example being his error-assisted meltdown in the eighth inning last night. He just hasn’t been quite right all season, especially when it comes to his overall command. He had two walks in the inning before drilling Cavan Biggio in the foot with a slider that was nowhere close to the zone to drive in the winning run. Dominguez now has 17 walks and 5 hit batsmen in 34 innings this season to go along with a 4.24 ERA. By comparison, he had 22 walks and one hit batter in 51 innings last year during the regular season.

The Phillies chose not to address their right-handed depth in the bullpen at the trade deadline but rather to hope Dominguez could return from injury and rediscover his form. That has not happened, and it is hurting them.

