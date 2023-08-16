Gamethread 8/16: Phillies at Blue Jays

The Phillies will look to avoid a two-game sweep at the hands of the Blue Jays at 7:07 tonight in Toronto. Their ice-cold offense will once again attempt to solve Kevin Gausman, who has thrown six shutout innings in each of his last three starts against Philadelphia dating back to 2021. The Phillies are 2-1 in those games, however.

Here’s the lineup for the Phillies:

And here’s the lineup for the Jays:

It’s also Canada native Rob Thomson’s birthday, so it would be a good idea to try not to spoil it.