Rise and Phight: 8/17/2023

Today will be the second Phillies’ off day this week after their 17 games in 17 days stretch. Next up, they start a three-game series against the Nationals with the finale taking place at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA. The Nats are usually a source of wins for the Phillies, but they’re currently in the midst of a strong stretch of games over the last month, posting the 4th best record in the NL over the last 30 days.
On to the links!
Phillies news
- The Phillies believe they have found the source of Seranthony Dominguez’ struggles.
- Top hitting prospect Justin Crawford made his debut with high-A Jersey Shore after a recent promotion.
- How former Phillie and 1993 pennant winner Jim Eisenreich is helping others with Tourette Syndrome.
MLB news
- A prosecutor in the Dominican Republic has announced that the investigation into Wander Franco is being led by a division that specializes in minors and gender violence.
- Away from the Franco situation, the Rays have lost Shane McClanahan to Tommy John Surgery for the rest of 2023 and the majority of 2024.
- Don’t look now, but the Dodgers are back.
- Cubs starter Marcus Stroman will be out an undetermined amount of time, as he’s been diagnosed with a rib cartilage fracture.
- Did you know that Daniel Murphy was attempting a comeback? Well, it’s over.
