Rise and Phight: 8/17/2023

Another off day before a trip to D.C. and Williamsport

By joe_edinger
Today will be the second Phillies’ off day this week after their 17 games in 17 days stretch. Next up, they start a three-game series against the Nationals with the finale taking place at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA. The Nats are usually a source of wins for the Phillies, but they’re currently in the midst of a strong stretch of games over the last month, posting the 4th best record in the NL over the last 30 days.

On to the links!

