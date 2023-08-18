Rise and Phight: 8/18/2023

The Nationals have one of the best records in MLB since the All-star break, but the Phillies head to DC having won 9 of the last 10 series between the two teams.
Phillies news
- Bryce Harper would like to play a major league game at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, per Alex Coffey.
- MLB Trade Rumors reviews the Phillies’ overhaul of their bullpen.
- Also from Alex, Phillies’ first round pick Aidan Miller finds inspiration in his older brother Jackson, drafted by the Reds in 2020 ($).
How former Phillie and 1993 pennant winner Jim Eisenreich is helping others with Tourette Syndrome.
MLB news
- The Braves are looking for the 11,000th win going into their series at home against the Giants. They continue to be grateful for the Phillies, without whom they would be the losingest franchise in the history of American sports.
- Contenders with the toughest and easiest schedules remaining (Phillies aren’t mentioned, though according to this they’re 11th in strength of schedule).
- The Rays’ Luke Raley got a crazy bounce for an inside-the-park HR at Oracle Park.
