Gamethread 8/18: Phillies at Nationals

The Phillies will start a three-game series against the Nationals tonight. Michael Lorenzen will make his first start since throwing a no-hitter against these very Nats on August 9th. However, since that series, the Nats have won 5 of 6 against the A’s and Red Sox while averaging 6.5 runs per game over that span.

Here’s the Phillies lineup behind Lorenzen:

And here’s the Nats lineup behind Joan Adon:

Will there be hits this time?