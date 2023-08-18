Gamethread 8/18: Phillies at Nationals

The Phillies will start a three-game series against the Nationals tonight. Michael Lorenzen will make his first start since throwing a no-hitter against these very Nats on August 9th. However, since that series, the Nats have won 5 of 6 against the A’s and Red Sox while averaging 6.5 runs per game over that span.
Here’s the Phillies lineup behind Lorenzen:
Working on the weekend #RingTheBell
@NBCSPhilly
@SportsRadioWIP
: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/pqcYottEzV
And here’s the Nats lineup behind Joan Adon:
TGIF
Will there be hits this time?
