 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Alert Michael Lorenzen throws 14th no-hitter in Phillies history

Filed under:

Gamethread 8/18: Phillies at Nationals

Not the same Nats.

By joe_edinger
/ new
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies will start a three-game series against the Nationals tonight. Michael Lorenzen will make his first start since throwing a no-hitter against these very Nats on August 9th. However, since that series, the Nats have won 5 of 6 against the A’s and Red Sox while averaging 6.5 runs per game over that span.

Here’s the Phillies lineup behind Lorenzen:

And here’s the Nats lineup behind Joan Adon:

Will there be hits this time?

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...