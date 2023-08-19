Rise and Phight: 8/19/2023

Well. Michael Lorenzen did not throw another no-hitter against the Nationals. In fact, he threw something that was almost the polar opposite.
Lorenzen allowed 8 hits in just 3.1 IP and 7 runs, 6 of which coming in the bottom half of an inning the Phillies scored 6 of their own in a brutal 8-7 loss. Perhaps the extended rest wasn’t as beneficial as previously thought.
Phillies news
- Ranger Suárez will not start on Sunday as previously planned due to a hamstring issue.
- The Phillies can thank their young hitters for much of their success this season.
- Aaron Nola bet on himself, and it hasn’t gone well. Still, what could his next contract look like?
- Citizen’s Bank Park will now have facial authentication entrance technology at one of its gates starting next homestand.
MLB news
- The Angels have called up Nolan Schanuel less than six weeks after drafting him in the first round.
- Gabe Kapler was suspended one game for returning to the dugout after an ejection.
- Bo Bichette is ready to return from injury for the Blue Jays sometime this weekend.
- The remarkable story of Pete Stendel, Yankees cameraman, is worth your time.
