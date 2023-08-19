Rise and Phight: 8/19/2023

Well. Michael Lorenzen did not throw another no-hitter against the Nationals. In fact, he threw something that was almost the polar opposite.

Lorenzen allowed 8 hits in just 3.1 IP and 7 runs, 6 of which coming in the bottom half of an inning the Phillies scored 6 of their own in a brutal 8-7 loss. Perhaps the extended rest wasn’t as beneficial as previously thought.

On to the links!

