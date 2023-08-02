Rise and Phight: 8/2/2023

What kind of grade do you give the Phillies for this deadline?

Yes, they probably should have gotten a right handed outfielder, someone in the Adam Duvall range. Yes, another reliever could have helped a bullpen that has had some shakiness to it lately. But consider:

They’re going to be able to use a six-man rotation at a time when other teams are going to have ride some of their starters harder than the Phillies

As much as Rob Thomson relies on the bench to give them production, going from Josh Harrison to Rodolfo Castro is an upgrade

If you read between the lines with what Dave Dombrowski said, this team really does believe in Johan Rojas and they were able to keep him at the deadline despite some widespread interest in acquiring him

Those may not be the glamorous ways to build a roster, but the 26-man roster right now looks better than it did on Monday. Can you say that about all of the other wild card contenders right now?

Poll What grade do you give the Phillies at the trade deadline? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 8% A (29 votes)

63% B (211 votes)

26% C (87 votes)

0% D (3 votes)

0% F (2 votes) 332 votes total Vote Now

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: