Phillies MLR: We’ll Miss You, Hao-Yu Lee

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (17-10, tied for 1st)

Hitting Highlights:

Scott Kingery - 84 GP, 296 AB, .267/.340/.453, 12 HR, 38 RBI, 31 BB, 95 K, 19 SB

Simon Muzziotti - 87 GP, 332 AB, .328/.389/.443, 4 HR, 45 RBI, 33 BB, 51 K, 23 SB

Darick Hall - 30 GP, 112 AB, .313/.403/.464, 3 HR, 18 RBI, 18 BB, 23 K

Rafael Marchan - 25 GP, 86 AB, .267/.347/.360, 1 HR, 10 RBI, 9 BB, 8 K, 1 SB

Pitching Highlights:

Ben Bowden - 37 IP, 35 H, 21 R, 18 ER, 5 HR, 26 BB, 51 K

Nick Nelson - 47.1 IP, 48 H, 25 R, 24 ER, 8 HR, 23 BB, 40 K

Andrew Bellatti - 17 IP, 12 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 HR, 5 BB, 19 K

Connor Brogdon - 15 IP, 12 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 4 HR, 5 BB, 18 K

Luis Ortiz - 27.2 IP, 22 H, 15 R, 14 ER, 2 HR, 8 BB, 32 K

The IronPigs have been quite good the second half and could see themselves some playoff action if they keep this up. They’ve done this mostly on the back of their hitting (as if the pitching “highlights” below weren’t a giveaway on that already). After a slow start coming out of an injury to start the season, Rafael Marchan’s bat has picked it up. Simon Muzziotti hasn’t slowed down all season and another month of those numbers might give him the Paul Owens Award for hitting (though Carlos De La Cruz is another worthy candidate).

Reading Fightin’ Phils (12-15, 4 games back)

Hitting Highlights:

Carlos De La Cruz - 93 GP, 382 AB, .285/.357/.484, 18 HR, 52 RBI, 33 BB, 109 K, 2 SB

Ethan Wilson - 78 GP, 295 AB, .258/.307/.478, 14 HR, 45 RBI, 17 BB, 76 K, 7 SB

Casey Martin - 34 GP, 125 AB, .224/.267/.336, 3 HR, 13 RBI, 8 BB, 43 K, 3 SB

Jhailyn Ortiz - 33 GP, 125 AB, .184/.226/.272, 3 HR, 15 RBI, 11 BB, 48 K

Pitching Highlights:

David Parkinson - 82 IP, 83 H, 47 R, 42 ER, 15 HR, 33 BB, 85 K

Mick Abel - 70.1 IP, 51 H, 38 R, 36 ER, 10 HR, 42 BB, 81 K

Griff McGarry - 50.2 IP, 30 H, 19 R, 17 ER, 3 HR, 31 BB, 68 K

Brett Schulze - 34.2 IP, 25 H, 18 R, 17 ER, 3 HR, 16 BB, 32 K

Andrew Baker - 27 IP, 23 H, 22 R, 19 ER, 4 HR, 21 BB, 40 K

Orion Kerkering - 7 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 HR, 0 BB, 10 K

If there is a theme with Reading pitching, its “great stuff, lack of command”. It was anticipated that Griff McGarry could make an MLB bullpen appearance this season, but with the success of the Phillies bullpen and McGarry slow start/control issues, he’ll get a chance to hone that craft in the minors a bit longer. Carlos De La Cruz is the lone real offensive star now that Johan Rojas has made his MLB debut.

Jersey Shore BlueClaws (16-15, 4 games back)

Hitting Highlights:

Rixon Wingrove - 85 GP, 316 AB, .253/.337/.453, 14 HR, 58 RBI, 33 BB, 109 K, 6 SB

Marcus Lee Sang - 90 GP, 334 AB, .269/.378/.419, 7 HR, 45 RBI, 55 BB, 122 K, 20 SB

Kendall Simmons - 33 GP, 119 AB, .303/.404/.588, 7 HR, 22 RBI, 16 BB, 34 K, 2 SB

Gabriel Rincones - 39 GP, 154 AB, .227/.306/.377, 4 HR, 18 RBI, 17 BB, 40 K, 3 SB

Pitching Highlights:

Matt Osterberg - 86.2 IP, 78 H, 39 R, 34 ER, 8 HR, 19 BB, 70 K

Rafael Marcano - 62 IP, 61 H, 36 R, 35 ER, 7 HR, 31 BB, 62 K

Gunner Mayer - 53 IP, 57 H, 37 R, 35 ER, 4 HR, 36 BB, 61 K

Tommy McCollum - 35 IP, 17 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 23 BB, 56 K

Jordi Martinez - 41.2 IP, 37 H, 23 R, 17 ER, 3 HR, 22 BB, 49 K

Rodolfo Sanchez - 38.1 IP, 34 H, 18 R, 15 ER, 3 HR, 22 BB, 43 K

There isn’t a whole lot of excitement in Jersey Shore. Tommy McCollum (along with the promoted Orion Kerkering) were the breakout stars, though both are bullpen pieces that still have some things to work on. Kendall Simmons is having one of this best seasons at the plate, though its his 3rd season of A-ball and would need to continue that at a higher level. Gabriel Rincones has struggled a bit in High-A since being promoted from Clearwater. You’ll also notice Hao Yu Lee not in these highlights because he was traded yesterday! We will miss you, king.

Clearwater Threshers (21-10, 1 game back)

Hitting Highlights:

Justin Crawford - 62 GP, 247 AB, .332/.386/.449, 1 HR, 47 RBI, 21 BB, 49 K, 38 SB

Emaarion Boyd - 69 GP, 249 AB, .277/.397/.337, 1 HR, 27 RBI, 31 BB, 45 K, 46 SB

William Bergolla - 33 GP, 110 AB, .264/.371/.291, 0 HR, 10 RBI, 20 BB, 10 K

Bryan Rincon - 74 GP, 252 AB, .226/.363/.365, 7 HR, 42 RBI, 51 BB, 59 K, 21 SB

Felix Reyes - 52 GP, 190 AB, .268/.321/.426, 7 HR 49 RBI, 14 BB, 21 K, 4 SB

Cade Fergus - 71 GP, 210 AB, .243/.351/.481, 11 HR, 42 RBI, 29 BB, 88 K, 10 SB

Pitching Highlights:

Samuel Aldegheri - 67 IP, 56 H, 29 R, 27 ER, 7 HR, 28 BB, 78 K

Alex McFarlane - 46 IP, 39 H, 19 R, 19 ER, 4 HR, 28 BB, 63 K

Jean Cabrera - 61.2 IP, 81 H, 31 R, 27 ER, 3 HR, 13 BB, 65 K

Wei Hui Pan - 51.2 IP, 30 H, 19 R, 18 ER, 2 HR, 18 BB, 68 K

Danny Wilkinson - 43.1 IP, 24 H, 25 R, 24 ER, 1 HR, 35 BB, 82 K

Yes, Danny Wilkinson has a 17.03 K/9. Yes, that is tops in all minor league baseball for pitchers with a minimum of 40 innings pitched. He is 22 years old and that is kind of cool. Alex McFarlane is on the development list and hasn’t pitched since June 24. The international duo of Aldegheri (Italy) and Pan (Taiwan) have been incredible this season. Justin Crawford continues to hit the ball (albeit on the ground and more than anyone in baseball).