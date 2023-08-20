Rise and Phight: 8/20/2023

The team needed that kind of a game after the debacle on Friday night. The one good thing that I guess we can say came out of that game was that Washington was forced to use almost all of their bullpen, meaning Cory Abbott had to sit on that mound and eat it for the team yesterday.
Hey, not our problem, right?
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Ranger Suarez was going to pitch today, but he’s headed to the injured list with a hamstring strain that’s sounding pretty minor.
- Brandon Marsh was a big hit in Lehigh Valley during his rehab, but that looks as though it’s ending today.
- Zack Wheeler realizes a lifelong dream in pitching in Williamsport this evening.
MLB news:
- MLB looks like they are really starting to take off with the demographic they are after: the young one.
- Luis Urias made a little history yesterday in the Bronx by hitting another grand slam for the Red Sox. The Yankees’ collapse is just delicious.
- The Reds are calling up another young phenom to help in their push for the postseason, giving Noelvi Marte the call.
- Looks like the Dodgers are going to be dealt a serious blow to their team, losing Tony Gonsolin for the rest of the season.
