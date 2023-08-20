 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 8/20/2023

That was a very satisfying win

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Philadelphia Phillies v Washington Nationals Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The team needed that kind of a game after the debacle on Friday night. The one good thing that I guess we can say came out of that game was that Washington was forced to use almost all of their bullpen, meaning Cory Abbott had to sit on that mound and eat it for the team yesterday.

Hey, not our problem, right?

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...