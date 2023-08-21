Rise and Phight: 8/21/2023

This is a big week for the Phillies. They haven’t feasted on the soft underbelly of their schedule like they should have, so they’ll have to beat much better teams if they want to solidify their playoff position. It starts with a series against San Francisco.
Phillies news:
- Judging from this, it could be a bit longer before Cristian Pache is back from the injured list. He’s dealing with a new issue.
- Another look at the loss Andrew Bellatti created and how he went about rectifying the issue. A good story.
MLB news:
- I think we all need to pause and appreciate the run that Julio Rodriguez just completed in four days prior.
- The Wander Franco investigation could take another turn today if he is placed on administrative leave.
- The next Little League Classic will take place with the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees as participants.
- San Francisco is calling up perhaps their best pitching prospect since Madison Bumgarner to face the Phillies.
