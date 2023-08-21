 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 8/21/2023

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2023 Little League Classic: Philadelphia Phillies v Washington Nationals Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

This is a big week for the Phillies. They haven’t feasted on the soft underbelly of their schedule like they should have, so they’ll have to beat much better teams if they want to solidify their playoff position. It starts with a series against San Francisco.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...