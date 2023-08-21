Gamethread 8/21: Giants at Phillies

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:
Kicking off the homestand. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 21, 2023
: @NBCSPhilly // @MLBNetwork
: @SportsRadioWIP
: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/7q7gQM8kE9
For the Giants:
Giants’ lineup at Phillies:— Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) August 21, 2023
LaMonte Wade Jr. – 1B
Joc Pederson – DH
Wilmer Flores – 3B
Michael Conforto – RF
Patrick Bailey – C
Johan Camargo – SS
Blake Sabol – LF
Wade Meckler – CF
Casey Schmitt – 2B
LHP Scott Alexander
Let’s talk about it.
Loading comments...