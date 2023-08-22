 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 8/22/2023

Oh no, someone let the owner of the Orioles speak...

By Ethan Witte
Ready for a hot take? Get your pitchforks ready.

Bryce Harper’s inside-the-park home run should’ve been scored a triple and an error.

The center fielder tried twice to pick the ball up, couldn’t do it either time and allowed Harper to race around the track with haste. Would he have made it without the center fielder dropping it? Therein lies the scoring decision.

