Rise and Phight: 8/22/2023

Ready for a hot take? Get your pitchforks ready.
Bryce Harper’s inside-the-park home run should’ve been scored a triple and an error.
The center fielder tried twice to pick the ball up, couldn’t do it either time and allowed Harper to race around the track with haste. Would he have made it without the center fielder dropping it? Therein lies the scoring decision.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The way the Phillies embraced the Little League team from Media, PA was pretty awesome considering how commercial the Classic has become.
- I lol’ed at this one pretty good because I remember exactly when John sent this tweet.
- Jose Alvarado returned to the team yesterday, Luis Ortiz and Weston Wilson sent out to accommodate him.
- Nick Castellanos: good guy to the team from Media, PA.
MLB news:
- John Angelos, owner of the Baltimore Orioles, was allowed to speak about baseball topics. The result is as you can imagine.
- You saw Kiley McDaniel give his updated prospect list. Now, go read his updated frank system rankings.
- Looks like the Yankees are realizing how they’re not that good, so they’ll look at some of their prospects up close.
