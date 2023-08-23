Rise and Phight: 8/23/2023

Listen. I understand that when the team wasn’t going well, when the dark years were upon us, having the announcers roam the stadium in hopes of finding a new vantage point to talk about the game. We needed a break from what was happening on the field.

Now?

This team is pretty good. We can stop with the gimmick. The play on the field is good enough that I’d rather watch that than the constant flow of visitors and lack of attention to the game.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: