Rise and Phight: 8/23/2023

Listen. I understand that when the team wasn’t going well, when the dark years were upon us, having the announcers roam the stadium in hopes of finding a new vantage point to talk about the game. We needed a break from what was happening on the field.
Now?
This team is pretty good. We can stop with the gimmick. The play on the field is good enough that I’d rather watch that than the constant flow of visitors and lack of attention to the game.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- While the Phillies meeting Media, PA in the Little League World Series was the obvious story, Edmundo Sosa talked to his pals from his native Panama.
- The Phillies were the first in MLB to introduce “Go Ahead” entry at the ballpark yesterday. Yeah, thanks but no thanks.
MLB news:
- Wander Franco was put on administrative leave yesterday, meaning he’s off the roster for the immediate future.
- The White Sox are cleaning house, firing their president of baseball operations and their general manager yesterday.
- The Giants are adding to their infield depth, signing Paul deJong to a deal. He’ll be here today!
