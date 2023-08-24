Rise and Phight: 8/24/2023

The team has a day off today, something needed after the emotion of the past few days. The swings that this team has had in that department have been as wild as Michael Martinez seeing a slider for the first time.

It’s actually quite remarkable how they just seem to keep coming back from the dead. Having Camilo Doval turn into Jonathan Broxton 2.0 helped, but they just keep coming and coming at their opponents. It is something to behold.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: