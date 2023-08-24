Rise and Phight: 8/24/2023

The team has a day off today, something needed after the emotion of the past few days. The swings that this team has had in that department have been as wild as Michael Martinez seeing a slider for the first time.
It’s actually quite remarkable how they just seem to keep coming back from the dead. Having Camilo Doval turn into Jonathan Broxton 2.0 helped, but they just keep coming and coming at their opponents. It is something to behold.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- We've been waiting for it all year, but it finally looks as though Bryce Harper’s power stroke has returned.
- The team made a depth trade yesterday, acquiring someone named Brewer Hicklen from the Royals.
MLB news:
- Seems that Shohei Ohtani is done pitching for this year, an issue that will certainly impact his offseason.
- Is it possible that this season will be Terry Francona’s last as a manager in baseball? It sure looks to be that way.
- It seems that it has happened so quickly that Alexis Diaz has become one of the dominant closers in the game.
- Well, Aaron Judge certainly had himself a day yesterday.
