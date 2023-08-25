Rise and Phight: 8/25/2023

Remember when the Cardinals were good?
This series will be the first look we get at the debacle from St. Louis, a train wreck that rarely occurs. Usually they are a good team, but this season has been a terrible one for the Best Fans in Baseball.
Such a shame...
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- A good read in this mailbag, which includes some thoughts about the future of Rhys Hoskins.
- One of the more impressive things about Bryce Harper is his ability to adjust his batting stance depending on the situation.
MLB news:
- Hitters have a peculiar relationship with their batting gloves. This is a fun read.
- The Athletics have officially filed their relocation papers with the league, owner John Fisher says.
- Ohtani’s season reminds us that the human body is only capable of so much, no matter how good he is.
- Finally, Stephen Strasburg is going to retire because his elbow just doesn’t work correctly anymore.
