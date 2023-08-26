Rise and Phight: 8/26/2023

There seems to be a pattern showing up with the Phillies of late in their starting pitching. I started to notice it Sunday night when Zack Wheeler got throttled in the first inning against the Nationals. It happened again last night with Cristopher Sanchez. It seems like their more adept than in years past at ditching whatever gameplan they have coming into a game and going with a new one quickly than what they have shown in the past. I realize this is anecdotal, but I wonder how one would go about researching this.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Remember those 2023 draft picks? How are they doing? Let’s check in on their progress.
- The team does seem to value those hitters that are part of a dying breed around the game today.
MLB news:
- Those robot umpires that subsections of the fans clamor for? Yeah, they’re probably not ready yet.
- Is the next great Japanese pitcher looking to come over to the United States? Teams are starting to scout him to see what he’s got.
- It’s possible that the Athletics can share Oracle Park in San Francisco until their Las Vegas stadium is ready.
