 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 8/26/2023

Something has started to become a pattern with the team

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

There seems to be a pattern showing up with the Phillies of late in their starting pitching. I started to notice it Sunday night when Zack Wheeler got throttled in the first inning against the Nationals. It happened again last night with Cristopher Sanchez. It seems like their more adept than in years past at ditching whatever gameplan they have coming into a game and going with a new one quickly than what they have shown in the past. I realize this is anecdotal, but I wonder how one would go about researching this.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...