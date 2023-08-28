Rise and Phight: 8/28/2023

Let’s ask a serious question. The Angels are in town, which means the Phillies will be seeing Shohei Ohtani at the plate (not on the mound, thank God). The Phillies need to win every game they play the rest of the season so they can dance in the playoffs again, so these games are important.
Is there any reason to pitch to Ohtani at all during these three games?
With no Mike Trout in tow, the Angels lineup is compromised. Sure, they have a few players having nice seasons, but there isn’t really that huge threat behind Ohtani right now. Wouldn’t it make more sense to deal with those hitters than him? Just a thought.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Does Mike Schmidt believe that Bryce Harper will be able to get to 500 home runs? “Absolutely.”
- When the Phillies get the version of Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola that they got this weekend, they can hang with anyone in the playoffs.
- Michael Lorenzen was almost on his way to being a two-way player as well. He chose wisely.
MLB news:
- Looks like Noah Syndergaard will need a new team as he’s been designated for assignment by the Guardians.
- The Orioles are going to be without their Mountain for a while it looks like. No comin’ from the bullpen for Omar...
- Rickwood Field in Birmingham is getting ready for its renovation, which will show the world its history.
