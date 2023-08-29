Rise and Phight: 8/29/2023

Former Phillies manager Pat Corrales passed away yesterday at the age of 82. Fans of a certain age remember Corrales as a coach with the Atlanta Braves, but we here know he was the manager who was fired to kickstart the 1983 Phillies on a run at the World Series. Paul Owens fired Corrales, then became manager himself, leading the team to the pennant.
Rest easy, Pat.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- You can see it in the dugout during each game. The team’s chemistry right now is powering them to wins.
- As the team heads into the September stretch run, there are still questions that will need answering.
- This is a nice feature story about Diego Ettedgui, the team’s interpreter.
MLB news:
- The Red Sox are calling up one of their top prospects to help in their series with the Astros.
- The Dodgers went in the opposite direction with their news, announcing that Tony Gonsolin will need Tommy John surgery.
- The Reds will also be without a young core piece for a while with Matt McLain hitting the injured list.
