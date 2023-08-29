Rise and Phight: 8/29/2023

Former Phillies manager Pat Corrales passed away yesterday at the age of 82. Fans of a certain age remember Corrales as a coach with the Atlanta Braves, but we here know he was the manager who was fired to kickstart the 1983 Phillies on a run at the World Series. Paul Owens fired Corrales, then became manager himself, leading the team to the pennant.

Rest easy, Pat.

On to the links.

