Gamethread 8/29: Angels at Phillies

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:
Day 2️⃣ #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 29, 2023
: @NBCSPhilly
: @SportsRadioWIP
: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/HJbGVZnRIo
For the Angels:
Facing off in Philly for Game 2 ⚾️— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 29, 2023
: @BallySportWest
: @AngelsRadioKLAA #GoHalos x @FBMSupply pic.twitter.com/QqFxCc5wD0
UPDATE- Well, this was the lineup before news broke that the Angels waived half their team including two guys in the lineup tonight.
BREAKING: The Los Angeles Angels have placed starter Lucas Giolito, relievers Matt Moore and Reynaldo López, and outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk on waivers, sources tell ESPN. Huge potential playoff implications: All can be claimed by teams for free on Thursday.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 29, 2023
Let’s talk about it.
