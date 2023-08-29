 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread 8/29: Angels at Phillies

No Stott or Marsh

By Ethan Witte
/ new
MLB: AUG 28 Angels at Phillies Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:

For the Angels:

UPDATE- Well, this was the lineup before news broke that the Angels waived half their team including two guys in the lineup tonight.

Let’s talk about it.

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...