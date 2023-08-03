Rise and Phight: 8/3/2023

What else can you say about Trea Turner?
He’s not good right now with the bat, he’s not good in the field, leaving his speed the only thing he can do well right now. And that tool, you can only use if you get on base....which he’s not good at right now! It’s been an inauspicious start to the shortstop’s tenure in Philadelphia.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Michael Lorenzen knows Caleb Cotham well, which means they’re going to trust each other here in Philadelphia.
- With his moves at the deadline, Dave Dombrowski sent a pretty clear message to the team and the current roster.
- To make room for those players coming in, Josh Harrison was released and Andrew Vasquez was DFA’ed.
MLB news:
- Portland is still looking to get a baseball team. What more do they have to do (outside of settling the stadium situations in Oakland and Tampa Bay)?
- Domingo German will enter treatment for alcohol abuse and will miss the rest of the season.
- Eduardo Rodriguez turned down a chance to go to the Dodgers and talked about why yesterday.
