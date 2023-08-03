Rise and Phight: 8/3/2023

What else can you say about Trea Turner?

He’s not good right now with the bat, he’s not good in the field, leaving his speed the only thing he can do well right now. And that tool, you can only use if you get on base....which he’s not good at right now! It’s been an inauspicious start to the shortstop’s tenure in Philadelphia.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: