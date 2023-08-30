Rise and Phight: 8/30/2023

This whole run the team is on is getting a little absurd. Even being down 4-2 last night, it just didn’t feel like they were going to lose due to the entirety of the lineup being on a heater right now. Intentionally walking Bryce Harper to get to Alec Bohm was just amazing once the damage was done.
Will it continue? Probably not, but they only need the offense to not completely go in the toilet to be a very dangerous team in the playoffs.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- It’s possible that Ranger Suarez will rejoin the team and make a start this Sunday while they’re in Milwaukee.
- With all the winning, Rob Thomson is having to work to make sure his bullpen stays in rhythm.
MLB news:
- Yesterday, the Angels threw in the towel on their season, placing several players on waivers
in a naked attempt to get under the luxury tax.
- Those players aren’t alone as Carlos Carrasco, Harrison Bader and Mike Clevinger are all available for free.
- In case you needed a refresher on the waivers process, here is a little primer on it.
- After two people were able to get in contact with Ronald Acuna, Jr. in Colorado, MLBPA is looking into the safety protocols for their players.
